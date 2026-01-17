Cong Slams BRS Over ‘Unscientific’ District Plans

HYDERABAD: Countering BRS allegations, the Congress on Saturday accused the previous government of reorganising districts in an “unscientific manner.” Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked why the then BRS government did not carve out Secunderabad as a separate district when it undertook the exercise.

Speaking to media persons, Prabhakar alleged that the BRS was spreading misinformation about Secunderabad and asserted that its identity would not be harmed in the new arrangement of the GHMC. He also described the BRS government decision to create more than 30 districts as hasty and said it did not take into consideration the opinion of citizens.

Meanwhile, PCC official spokesperson Charan Kaushik Yadav questioned why BRS leaders were protesting now, when the Congress government was going ahead with reorganisation for administrative ease. He asked former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav why the BRS had failed to establish a separate Secunderabad corporation when in it was in power.

Yadav also demanded answers from BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, asking why he had failed to resolve Secunderabad’s status during his tenure as municipal administration minister. Criticising the notion of “two-eyes,” he further questioned why Warangal City was split into two districts, undermining the identity of the historic place and seat of the Kakatiyas.