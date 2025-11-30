Congress Remains No. 1 Enemy of TG, Asserts KTR

Hyderabad:BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday called the “the permanent No. 1 villain against Telangana,” adding that the “hands of Congress leaders are stained with the blood of Telangana’s children.”

Addressing the BRS’ ‘Deeksha Divas’ at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao alleged that right from the early days of demands for a separate state in the 1950s, the Congress had always deceived Telangana. “For more than six decades, Congress suppressed leaders seeking statehood, and poached elected representatives, and finally had to plead with KCR to give up his fast unto death,” Rama Rao said.



The ‘Deeksha Divas’, held in all districts by party leaders and workers, marked the launch of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s fast unto death on November 29, 2009. “The day is not just a date in history, but a day to reaffirm collective resolve. It is a moment to remember the sacrifices of martyrs, the determination of lakhs of people, and the injustices to Telangana committed repeatedly by the Congress and as a reminder of good triumphing over evil,” he said.

Rama Rao also reiterated that once the BRS returned to power, the Rajiv Gandhi statue at the Secretariat entrance installed by the Congress government would be replaced with the statue of Telangana Talli to “restore Telangana’s pride.”

Rama Rao said that before criticising Chandrashekar Rao, “the leaders of Congress must realise that their party is stained with the blood of Telangana’s children.” He said “without KCR, there would be no Telangana” and added that if the Congress wanted to claim moral high ground, it should “make the ten MLAs it poached resign and face fresh elections.”

