Cong. Protests KTR’s Comment Against Revanth Reddy

NIZAMABAD: In protest against the objectionable remarks made by former minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Congress workers laid siege to the Nizamabad Police Commissioner’s office on Thursday. Congress leaders marched toward the Commissionerate to stage the protest, during which police arrested several of them.

Speaking at the protest, MLC Balmuri Venkat Narsing Rao strongly condemned Rama Rao for posting derogatory comments about Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on his official social media handles. He said that the Congress leaders had submitted a representation to Commissioner of Police P. Sai Chaitanya, objecting to Rama Rao’s remarks and demanding action. Balmuri Venkat urged the police to register a case against Rama Rao under stringent legal provisions.

He stated that the BRS leader’s Instagram post had hurt the sentiments of students and youth across the state and said that Rama Rao must take full responsibility for it. He also accused the district police of trying to obstruct the Congress leaders’ protest. Balmuri Venkat warned that if no action was taken against Rama Rao, students and youth across the state would launch large-scale demonstrations.

District Congress Committee president Manala Mohan Reddy, Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Handan, Telangana State agriculture and farmers welfare commission member Gadugu Gangadhar, former TPCC secretary N. Ratnakar, and others participated in the protest.