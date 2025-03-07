Cong MLA's abusive comments against party go viral

Hyderabad:A video of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who defected from the BRS to the Congress, making derogatory remarks about the Congress went viral across social media platforms on Friday. In the video, Reddy is heard claiming that he was in BRS and not in Congress.

The Congress has been facing internal strife in the Patancheru constituency ever since Reddy’s defection last July. His entry was strongly opposed by Kata Srinivas Goud, who had lost to Mahipal Reddy in the November 2023 Assembly elections.

Following Reddy’s derogatory comments, Srinivas Goud and his supporters rushed to Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, demanding strict action against Reddy. The protesters raised slogans against the MLA and demanded disciplinary action against him.

TPCC’s senior vice-president M.R.G. Vinod Reddy and government whip Adi Srinivas held a meeting with minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha to decide the future course of action in this regard.



Reddy reportedly made the remarks two days back when locals from Pyaranagar village in Gummadidala mandal, Sangareddy district, approached him to oppose the state government’s decision to establish a dump yard in their village, lest it turns into another Jawaharnagar.

When the villagers reminded the MLA of his affiliation with the ruling party and sought his intervention, Reddy dismissed the request, claiming that he was a staunch BRS member and not part of the Congress. These utterances were recorded and subsequently went viral.



This is not the first time that Reddy has courted controversy. In January, supporters of Kata Srinivas vandalised the MLA’s official camp office in Patancheru after he continued to display the picture of BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao while ignoring those of Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

To address the growing discord, the TPCC formed a two-member committee, comprising Vinod Reddy and Adi Srinivas. Both Mahipal Reddy and Srinivas Goud appeared before the committee separately and pledged to work together to strengthen the party.

With the latest controversy, the factional feud in Patancheru appears far from over.