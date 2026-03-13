Cong. Maintains Balance Between Development, Welfare: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said on Friday that the state government was committed to balanced development across Telangana while continuing welfare measures for the people.

Addressing the “Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika” programme at Dammaigudem in Dammaigudem mandal of Khammam district, he said the government was focusing on infrastructure and amenities in both urban and rural areas. He said the 99-day “Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika” programme was intended to resolve field-level issues in towns and villages.

Srinivas Reddy said the Congress government remained committed to implementing all its pre-poll promises to the people of Telangana. He said ration cards were being issued to eligible poor families on a continuous basis and added that fine rice was being supplied to ration cardholders only in Telangana.

He said 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses had been sanctioned in the first phase for eligible families and construction was under way. The second phase would be launched in April, he said, adding that all eligible poor families would be covered under the scheme over the next three years.

The minister said the government had fulfilled key pre-poll assurances, including crop loan waiver, a Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy and free travel for women in TGRTC buses.

He said the government had also taken up pending works on priority, including culverts, repairs to irrigation tanks and road-laying works.

Later, Srinivas Reddy distributed Indiramma house sanction letters to families of Rakasi thanda whose houses were submerged in the Akeru stream.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for a high-level bridge across the Akeru stream between Dammaigudem and Solipuram, to be built at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore.

Clarification needed: “filled up vacant 70,000” is factually incomplete and requires precise attribution, preferably as vacant posts or jobs.