Cong. Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack In London

KARIMNAGAR: A 26-year-old man from Jagtial district, who had gone to London for higher studies and later settled there, died suddenly after suffering a heart attack at his residence in London.

The deceased was identified as Anugu Mahendar Reddy, a native of Dammannapet village in Medipally mandal. He had moved to London two years ago to pursue higher education.

Mahendar successfully completed his post-graduation and secured a job there. His parents were overjoyed when he received his work visa, believing their son had finally settled down.

However, their happiness turned into heartbreak when Mahendar died unexpectedly. His friends in London informed his parents of the tragic news.

Mahendar’s father, Ramesh Reddy, is the Congress president of Medipally mandal. Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas expressed deep condolences over the young man’s untimely death.