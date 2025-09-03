 Top
Cong. Leader Kota Neelima Has 2 Voter ID Cards: BJP

Telangana
3 Sept 2025 11:26 PM IST
3 Sept 2025 11:26 PM IST

Kota Neelima contested the Telangana Assembly election in 2023 from Sanathnagar constituency from Congress and came third with BRS winning the seat and BJP being the runner-up.

The BJP’s head of national IT department Amit Malviya—DC Image

Hyderabad: The BJP’s head of national IT department Amit Malviya has accused Congress leader Kota Neelima for having two Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards.

Taking to ‘X’ he said that, Kota Neelima, wife of Pawan Khera has two active EPIC cards and also shared their numbers. While one EPIC was registered in Telangana another was in New Delhi. Kota Neelima contested the Telangana Assembly election in 2023 from Sanathnagar constituency from Congress and came third with BRS winning the seat and BJP being the runner-up. Neelima was unavailable for comment over the phone.

