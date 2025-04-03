Cong. launches save Constitution drive

ADILABAD: The Congress launched its ‘Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan’ across villages in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Wednesday, to raise awareness about Constitutional values and counter alleged threats to democracy under the BJP government.

During the campaign, Congress workers carried portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, and the Indian Constitution, chanting slogans such as “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan.” Party cadres and second-rung leaders engaged with villagers in group meetings, discussing the current political climate and accusing the BJP of undermining the Constitution, attacking reservations, and fostering communal divisions.

Congress leaders also used the outreach to highlight the party’s historic role in India’s freedom struggle and the pivotal contributions of Gandhi and Ambedkar.

In Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, DCC president K. Vishwaprasad, coordinator Naresh Jadhav, and senior leader Atram Suguna took part in padayatras across Narnoor, Gadiguda, and other mandals within the Asifabad and Sirpur (T) Assembly constituencies.

Similar padayatras were conducted in Naspur, Hazipur, Luxettipet, and Dandepalli mandals under the Mancherial Assembly constituency, with participation from mandal coordinators and local Congress leaders.