Cong. Launches Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme in Hanamkonda

Warangal: In a bid to empower unemployed youth, the Congress government had launched the prestigious ‘Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme’ to provide self-employment opportunities across the state. The scheme was announced at an awareness programme in Hanamkonda on Thursday, led by Youth Congress president M. Sridhar and attended by Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

MLA Prakash Reddy urged young people, particularly from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, to seize the opportunity offered by the scheme. “All eligible persons must utilise this chance to build a better future,” he said, adding that youth Congress leaders are working hard to spread awareness about the Congress welfare programmes and counter any misleading narratives from TRS and BJP leaders.

Under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, self-employment opportunities will be extended to 5 lakh youth statewide. The programme offers interest-free loans of up to Rs 4 lakh, with subsidies ranging between 60 per cent and 80 per cent. Applications for the scheme are open until April 5, with the review and approval process scheduled to take place from April 6 to May 31, and loan disbursement set for June 2.

Highlighting the broader achievements of the Congress government, MLA Prakash Reddy noted that over 56,000 government jobs have already been provided. He reassured the public that every electoral promise is being fulfilled and that welfare schemes are reaching every eligible household.

In addition to the scheme, a mega job fair is planned in the Parkal constituency in early April, and a training programme in dairy management for women is set to be organised at Mulkanoor Dairy.