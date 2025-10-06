Congress Hails SC Order On BC Quota

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a petition challenging 42 per cent reservation for backward classes (BCs) in local body elections. In a statement, PCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud described the verdict as a “positive and encouraging development.” “The Congress party and the state government will use every legal avenue to ensure implementation of the 42 per cent quota for BCs. The government has already passed a Bill, issued an ordinance and a GO to secure this right,” he noted.

Goud added that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan were committed to realising BC reservations. “We are hopeful that the High Court will also deliver a favourable verdict on October 8. All sections of people must cooperate with the government in implementing the 42 per cent reservation,” he urged.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakati Srihari, who were present in the Supreme Court during the hearing, said the government remained firm on providing justice to BCs.

Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao appealed to all political parties to unite on the issue. “Congress is fully committed to providing 42 per cent reservation to BCs in local body polls. Do not deprive BCs of their rightful share by creating hurdles,” he said. Telangana Congress MPs Forum convener Mallu Ravi welcomed the judgment, expressing hope for a similar ruling from the High Court on October 8. “Those who have challenged the 42 per cent quota should withdraw their cases in the larger interest of the state,” he added.