Cong Govt Striving For Social Justice: Dy Speaker

Nalgonda: State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Jatoth Ramachandra Naik on Tuesday said that the Congress government was striving to ensure social justice by providing equal opportunities to all sections of the people in the state.

Speaking at Telangana Adivasi Congress Bhuniyadi Karyakatha Sammelan held at Suryapet, he said that various welfare schemes initiated by the government were aimed at uplifting Dalits and Adivasis. Congress is only the political party that truely safeguards the interests of SCs, STs and minorities in the country. The Congress governments have enacted laws that granted rights to Adivasis on podu lands, he noted.

Naik asserted that Congress has historically focused on upliftment, recalling how the Indira Gandhi government launched the "Garibi Hatao" initiative and enacted the Land Reforms Act, which enabled the distribution of millions of acres of land to Adivasi and Dalit communities. He highlighted that economic policies under Dr. Manmohan Singh’s administration, along with initiatives like the MGNREGS, the RTI Act, and the Land Acquisition Act, have established India as the fourth largest economy in the world.

He said that the Congress had been fighting for the protection of Constitution of India, which guarantees rights to tribals and Dalits in the coutry. He accused the BJP-led Central government of attempting to amend the Constitution in ways that could undermine its original intent. He claimed that the BJP and its affiliate, the RSS, are working to promote fanaticism.

He urged tribals and Dalits to rally in support of the Congress to protect their rights. The state government has declared Sant Sevalal's birth anniversary a public holiday, he noted.

Telangana State Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited (TRICOR) chairman Bellaiaih Naik and MLC Adhanki Dayaker also attended the meeting.