Cong Govt In Karnataka No Hurdle In Fight Against Almatti Dam Height: Uttam

HYDERABAD: Telangana irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said the state will not compromise in protecting its rights over Krishna river water in the wake of Karnataka’s proposal to raise the height of Almatti dam.

“Whether Karnataka has a Congress government, Andhra Pradesh a TD government or Maharashtra a BJP government, Telangana will fight uncompromisingly for its fair share. Not a single drop of Telangana’s rightful water will be given up,” he told reporters in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II hearing which began today.

Declaring that political unity was required for this fight, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “we will strengthen our argument in the Supreme Court to challenge the proposal and prevent Karnataka from going ahead. Our government’s stand is very clear. Telangana will not permit any action that reduces its share.”

He said the Congress government in Telangana has taken up the matter with “utmost seriousness,” with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reviewing the case and “directing us to fight fully for Telangana’s share. This is not just a legal battle, but a fight for the survival of our drought-prone districts and the welfare of our farmers,” Reddy said.