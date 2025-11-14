Cong. Celebrates Navin Yadav’s Victory In JH

HYDERABAD: Celebrations erupted across the Jubilee Hills constituency on Friday after Congress candidate Naveen Yadav won the byelection. The festivities began at about 11 am, during the fourth round of counting, when Yadav took a decisive lead of 9,559 votes over BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.

At the Congress camp office in Yousufguda, close to the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium counting centre, workers sensed that the lead was unassailable and broke into celebrations even with six rounds still remaining.

As counting progressed and Yadav continued to widen his lead, the celebrations intensified. Party workers gathered in large numbers, burst firecrackers, danced to drumbeats and waved party flags. Suresh Reddy, a Congress worker from Rahmathnagar, said, “We worked day and night for Naveen anna’s win. Seeing him take such a big lead is like a festival for all of us.”

After securing the victory, Yadav met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in a rally accompanied by hundreds of supporters. Later in the evening, he held a victory procession along with minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

The celebrations reached a peak at Gandhi Bhavan. Senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao, Telangana Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, Khairtabad DCC president Rohin Reddy and other leaders burst crackers and danced to the ‘marfa’ band. Party workers held banners and placards of Revanth Reddy and raised slogans of “Jai Congress” and “Jai Revanth Reddy”. They cut a cake and distributed sweets at Gandhi Bhavan.

Hanumantha Rao said, “The people of Telangana once again proved that they have faith in the Congress party. Because of the welfare administration of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, people put their faith in Naveen Yadav. This is people’s victory.” Mettu Sai Kumar said the result would energise the cadre for the upcoming local body elections. “This shows that people have booted out BRS from the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, BRS workers wore a disappointed look as they left the counting hall early. One party worker, stepping out during the final rounds, said, “It is an upsetting loss for us but we still have strong support among the people. We got more than 70,000 votes, which shows the trust is still there. This setback will not change that.”