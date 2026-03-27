Cong. BRS Lock Horns Over BC Reservation Issue

Hyderabad: The Congress and the BRS locked horns over the implementation of BC reservations during a debate in the Assembly. Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav challenged the Congress government over its alleged “failure” to implement the Kamareddy BC Declaration. Strongly countering him, ministers Sridhar Babu and Vakiti Srihari defended the government.

They asserted that the Congress party was the “true champion” of BCs, claiming it secured victory in the polls with strong support from the community.

During the Assembly debate on demands for grants, Srinivas Yadav criticised the Congress government, specifically targeting the lack of progress on the promised 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local bodies. He accused the ruling party of using BCs as a “vote bank” while failing to provide the legislative protections and financial backing promised during the election campaign.

The MLA also questioned the failure to implement the BC Sub-Plan to ensure dedicated funds for these communities.

The legislative affairs minister countered the accusations of the Sanathnagar MLA and asserted that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stands by weaker sections and steps forward to rectify injustices. The minister called upon Opposition parties to join forces with the Congress if they were serious about fighting for BC reservations.

He criticised the BRS, alleging that it failed to join the Congress in the struggle for BC reservations in Delhi out of fear of the BJP. He noted that a dedicated committee had been constituted and that sincere efforts were being made to address the issue in accordance with the court's verdict.

“In line with that commitment, we have made our efforts and will continue to do so,” he said.

The debate also touched upon the status of BC ministers, with BJP members claiming that BC ministers like Vakiti Srihari were given “insignificant” portfolios without adequate power. Srihari rejected the claim, asserting that no ministry is insignificant.