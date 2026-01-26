Cong, BJP Undermining Constitution: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the Congress government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre were undermining the Constitution. Despite claims that they are protecting the Constitution, both parties were in fact not adhering to its principles, he alleged.

Addressing the Republic Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters, Rama Rao said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kept claiming that he was upholding the Constitution, but its values were systematically being undermined in Telangana by the Congress government. Even as Rahul Gandhi displayed his party’s stand on the Constitution at a public meeting in Tukkuguda, two BRS MLAs who defected to Congress were right behind him on the dais, making a mockery of the claim of protecting the Constitution.

Complimenting students from the University of Hyderabad who presented a skit on how the Constitution was being violated, Rama Rao said all sections of society are being subjected to injustice by the Congress government. “Even when custodial deaths occur as the was case with Karra Rajesh in Kodad, the government which has Chief Minister Revanth Reddy holding the home portfolio, does nothing,” Rama Rao said.