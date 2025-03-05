Cong, BJP spar over new Navodaya Vidyalaya location in Nizamabad

Nizamabad:A dispute over the location of a newly sanctioned Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Nizamabad district ignited tensions between Congress and BJP leaders on Wednesday. The controversy erupted after BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri and his supporters, along with BJP MLAs Paidi Rakesh Reddy and Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, called for the school to be established in Nizamabad urban and Armoor Assembly constituencies.

Dharmapuri favoured a site at Kaligot village in Jakranpally mandal within the Nizamabad rural segment, represented by Congress MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy, citing the availability of 30 acres of government land and proximity to National Highway 44.

In response, Congress MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy proposed setting up the new JNV in Achanpally, Bodhan town, where ample land is available at the Nizam Sugar Factory. The conflicting proposals prompted the ministry of Human Resource Development to reserve the decision for Nizamabad district until further review.

The dispute escalated when BJP activists, opposing Sudarshan Reddy's proposal, burned an effigy of the Congress MLA in Nizamabad, accusing him of deliberately diverting the JNV from the Jakranpally location. MP Dharmapuri defended his stance, asserting that his proposal would best serve local students and their parents. "We are considering the benefit of students and their parents for JNV and had accepted the setting up of JNV in Congress MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy’s constituency limits," he said.

The Central government recently sanctioned seven new JNVs in Telangana, focusing on under-served districts including Nizamabad and Jagtial.