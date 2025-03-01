Cong., BJP clash to take credit for Warangal airport at Mamnoor

Warangal: Tensions escalated at Mamnoor Airstrip on Saturday as leaders from both the BJP and Congress clashed over taking credit for the establishment of Mamnoor Airport. The dispute erupted during a special floral tribute ceremony held to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in securing a ₹450 crore allocation for the airport's development.

BJP leaders, led by State Leader and Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Erabelli Pradeep Rao, conducted a ceremonial milk bath (Palabhishekam) on a portrait of Prime Minister Modi at the Warangal East constituency venue. Following the tribute, fruits and sweets were distributed among the attendees, showcasing the party’s appreciation for the infrastructural milestone.

However, the celebration took a confrontational turn when local Congress workers arrived at the airstrip and claimed that the Congress government was behind the airport’s development. In an attempt to assert their stance, Congress members tried to place a portrait of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the site, sparking a heated exchange between the two groups.

Clashes ensued as BJP workers chanted “Jai Modi and Jai BJP,” while Congress supporters countered with slogans of “Jai Revanthanna and Jai Congress.” The confrontation escalated into a scuffle before police intervention restored order.

The incident raised concerns over potential violations of the election code, as both parties engaged in political activities amid the ongoing MLC elections.