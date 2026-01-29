Cong Announces ‘Star Campaigners’ For Municipal Polls

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Thursday announced 20-star campaigners for the civic polls, including Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Vikramarka, the list includes all ministers who will take part in rallies and public meetings across municipalities as star campaigners. CWC special invitee Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy and former PCC president V, Hanumantha Rao are also on the list.

The list includes AICC incharge Meenakshi Natarajan and PCC chief B, Mahesh Kumar Goud. The campaign is set to intensify from next month, with Revanth Reddy scheduled to participate in several rallies. The star campaigners will focus on promoting the state government’s welfare schemes and development initiatives to connect with urban voters. The PCC chief also announced the constitution of Lok Sabha constituency-wise screening committees for the polls.



