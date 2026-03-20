Cong Announces Office Bearers For 13 DCCs And One Corporation

Hyderabad: The Congress on Thursday appointed 855 office-bearers in 13 districts and a municipal corporation, under the Sanghatan Srijan Abhiyan to reinforce the organisation from the grassroots. Some of the committees now have close to 100 district-level executives, including vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and executive members.

PCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud formally released the list on Ugadi. The districts with full-fledged committees include Khairatabad (90), Nirmal (65), Nagarkurnool (32), Khammam (80), Peddapalli (58), Medak (61), Nizamabad (89), Wanaparthy (32), Nizamabad Corporation (33), Mancherial (50), Komaram Bheem-Asifabad (54), Yadadri-Bhongir (66), Adilabad (61) and Kamareddy (84).

On November 22, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had cleared the appointment of presidents for 33 district committees besides the corporations of Karimnagar, Khammam and Nizamabad. The Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan is a major organisational restructuring initiative to strengthen its grassroots presence and democratise leadership.

According to party sources these appointments were made after a rigorous review process involving AICC observers. Party officials were assigned to each district to conduct detailed reviews and engage with local party workers and stakeholders. “The goal was to ensure transparency and justice for all sections. Moving away from top-down appointments to a process that incorporates the opinions of party workers ensures that leadership opportunities are not limited to a select few and avoids internal factionalism,” sources said.

The recent 10-day training camp held at Ananthagiri Hills at Vikarabad, which was attended by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, was part of the Abhiyan, where newly appointed DCC presidents received guidance on strengthening the party at the booth level.