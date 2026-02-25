Conflicting Circulars Stall B Pharmacy Fourth-year Exams

Hyderabad: Regulatory confusion at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) has left several BPharmacy fourth-year students across affiliated colleges facing detention even as semester examinations are underway.

At issue are two separate proceedings under the R22 regulations. Proceedings issued in December 2023 stated that for promotion from the third to the fourth year, a student should not have any credit detention. However, the proceeding issued in December 2025 reportedly introduced a relaxation allowing up to six backlogs for promotion. The existence of these two circulars has led to differing interpretations by colleges.

According to student Bhanu Prasad, some colleges were following the December 2023 norms to detain students. They said hundreds of students studying in JNTUH-affiliated BPharmacy colleges were informed of detention on the basis of the later circular.

Student Rishi Varun told Deccan Chronicle, “From second year to third year, promotions were given under the same rules. The same norms must apply from third year to fourth year.” Questioning the process, he added, “If students were ineligible, how were hall tickets issued for fourth-year first semester exams?”

Students said that under the December 2023 regulations, no credit requirement was mentioned for promotion, yet students were allegedly detained midway through examinations. Names of detained students were reportedly circulated in college WhatsApp groups, causing confusion and distress.

The students submitted a representation to the Registrar, seeking uniform instructions to all affiliated colleges. They requested clarity on which proceeding is to be followed and urged the university to allow eligible students to write ongoing semester examinations without delay.