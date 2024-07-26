Conduct in-depth study to resolve lapses in Dharani portal: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Friday instructed officials to conduct an in-depth study to know the problems in Dharani portal, a one-stop destination for carrying out agricultural land transactions in the State.

At a review meeting with officials concerned at the Secretariat here, he said authorities must take measures to resolve the issues in Dharna permanently. At the same time, officials should take necessary steps to prevent unnecessary problems after making modifications in various modules available in the portal.

Public opinion must be taken before making modifications to the modules and an all-party meeting should be conducted to know the opinion of the parties. A comprehensive law must be enacted after making modifications and if necessary a discussion would be taken up in the Assembly, he added.

The previous BRS government has brought Dharani with a malafide intention of robbing some of the rightful owners of their land. The illegalities, errors committed during feeding of land information in the portal resulted in hardships to innumerable numbers of land owners and farmers.

All their efforts to get justice went in vain. Due to the error/fraud committed in Dharani they were unable to sell their lands for their needs. They could not meet the expenses for their children’s education, weddings and other family needs. They also lost the assistance which was due to them under Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema Schemes. Even Telangana High Court has pointed out the lapses in Dharani

As per assurance to the people, the Congress Government has constituted a committee to study the problems that arose due to Dharani. As per the recommendations of the committee, in the first phase a special drive for resolution of grievances was taken up. This drive was conducted from March 1 to 15 2024 under the supervision of District Collectors.

As many as 2,26,740 applications were pending as on March 1 and 1,22,774 were received during the drive taking the total to 3,49,514. Since March 1, 1,79,143 grievances have been resolved.

Ten informative modules were brought in pertaining to 35 types of transactions in Dharani portal. These modules will solve the field leave problems to some extent. Review on the status of these grievances with Collectors from time to time is on. After a complete study by the Dharani committee, a final decision will be taken for a permanent resolution of the problem.