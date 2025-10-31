Conduct Field Inspections to Assess Crop Damage in Flood-Hit Areas: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked the district Collectors to conduct field level inspections for a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused to crops, livestock and infrastructure due to the flood following the impact of cyclone Montha.

After undertaking an aerial survey in Warangal and Husnabad in a helicopter, he interacted with the people affected by the floods. He also advised officials to take the assistance of the public representatives while assessing the damage.

The public representatives can bring it to the notice of the district Collector concerned about the crop and livestock damage caused in their constituency. He said 12 districts suffered severe damage due to cyclone impact.

“There should not be any laxity in collecting funds due from the Central government,” he said. Revanth Reddy asked officials to prepare plans for a permanent solution rather than a temporary solution. “Problems are increasing due to lack of coordination. Officials of all departments should work in coordination,” he said.

He instructed officials to clear encroachments on drains and no one should be ignored. The authorities should move forward with a clear decision on this. As the flood situation was receding, focus should be laid on sanitation.

Stating that the State government was ready to provide compensation of Rs.5 lakh to those who died in the floods, he asked officials to collect details in this regard. Compensation would be provided to those who lost crops and livestock.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to prepare plans to pay compensation of Rs.15,000 for those whose house was submerged in the incident and made it clear to the municipal and irrigation departments to work in coordination to help the people in all fronts.