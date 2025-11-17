Condolences Pour in From World

Hyderabad:Condolences poured in after the fatal bus crash in Saudi Arabia that killed Indian pilgrims, mostly from Hyderabad, on the Mecca-Medina route. Messages came from across the country and abroad, as leaders expressed grief, responsibility and calls for support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured.”



Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the news had “shocked” him, adding that officials were instructed to coordinate with the ministry of external affairs and the Indian Embassy to support the affected families. “The news that several Telangana residents who had gone on a pilgrimage to Mecca died in the incident has caused deep sorrow,” he wrote.



BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao also expressed condolences, urging the Centre and the state to “respond immediately” and provide financial support for the families of those who died. Party working president K.T. Rama Rao echoed the demand.



AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said he had spoken to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and requested external affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to ensure the bodies of the deceased were brought home and that survivors received proper medical care.

External affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said he was “deeply shocked” by the accident and assured that the Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were providing the “fullest support” to those affected.