Condolences pour in for Kanak Raju; PM, CM remember Gussadi maestro

Adilabad: The funeral of Padma Shri awardee and Gussadi maestro Kanaka Raju was held on Saturday with state honours in his native village of Marlavai, Jainoor mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. The esteemed cultural icon passed away due to ill health on Friday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences, stating, “His rich contribution to preserving Gussadi dance will always motivate the coming generations. His dedication and passion ensured that important aspects of cultural heritage can flourish in their authentic form.” Modi shared a photograph of himself with Kanaka Raju alongside his message.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called Raju’s demise a great loss to Telangana. “He was praised for introducing the Gussadi dance to the world, preserving the unique Gassadi dance and art of Telangana, and training the new generation to carry forward this rich cultural heritage.” Revanth Reddy said.

Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Gajendra Singh Shekawat expressed deep condolences.

BRS leaders including party president K. Chandrashekar Rao and working president K.T. Rama Rao conveyed their sympathies to Raju’s family and acknowledging his contributions to Telangana’s cultural landscape.

Senior political leaders, including collectors, MLAs, and other dignitaries, attended the solemn proceedings to pay their respects.