Conclave Charts Roadmap For Urban Growth

HYDERABAD: Anchored in the vision of Telangana Rising and Hyderabad Vision 2047, a high-level conclave hosted by the All-India Professional Congress (AIPC) through its Architects Domain on Saturday deliberated on the future of urban growth in Telangana and across India.

Titled “Envisioning Sustainable Cities – Conversations on Urbanisation & Sustainability”, the event was held at the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC), Moinabad Road, Aziznagar. It brought together policymakers, urban professionals, architects, planners, environmental experts, academicians, industry leaders, RWAs and civic representatives.

The discussions were framed within the global context of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted in 2015 to balance growth, equity and environmental responsibility. The initiative sought to position Hyderabad and Telangana as leaders in shaping an urban development model that is locally grounded and globally relevant.

Experts noted that with India urbanising at an unprecedented pace, cities like Hyderabad represent both significant opportunity and heightened risk. The conclave highlighted that decisions taken today on buildings, roads, land use, public spaces and infrastructure systems will form interconnected pillars of a single urban framework.