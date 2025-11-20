Compounder Held for Misbehaving with Trainee Nurse in Warangal

WARANGAL: A nursing student was allegedly subjected to inappropriate behaviour by a hospital staff member during her training at a private nursing home near the RTC bus stand in Narsampet town, Warangal district.

Police identified the accused as Nayeem alias Munna, 27, a resident of Budhavarampet village who works as a supervisor-cum-compounder at the nursing home. He allegedly behaved indecently while the student was administering an injection to a patient. The victim, a student from a village in Kothaguda mandal of Mahbubabad district, is pursuing a nursing course in Narsampet and was undergoing practical training at the private hospital as part of her vocational studies.

The incident came to light when the student immediately informed her parents about the compounder’s alleged misconduct, which occurred on Wednesday night under the guise of instructing her in treatment procedures. Her parents and relatives rushed to the hospital and beat up the accused on the premises.

When the family approached the hospital management, they received evasive responses. The management reportedly stated that they were not responsible for the personal actions of the employee, who had been working there for several years. This led to tension outside the hospital as the student’s relatives staged a protest, questioning the lack of safety measures for trainees.

Based on the complaint lodged by the student’s parents, police registered a case and took Nayeem into custody for investigation.