Hyderabad: Labour and employment minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy advised the factories managements to aim for zero accidents by prioritising and investing in safety, stating that it is far less costly than accidents.

Speaking at the National Safety Council, ‘55th National Safety Day’ here on Wednesday, Vivek Venkatswamy urged managements to discuss factory safety issues in board of directors meeting so as to take a positive decision on afety.

Special Chief Secretary to government M. Dana Kishore called upon the anagements for developing safe operating procedures for workers. He advised e managements to invest on safety interlocks, alarms to warn and mitigate azards.

Director of Factories, Y. Mohan Babu explained that theme of the National afety Day is Engage, Educate and Empower (EEE) is a roadmap for sustainable afety movement across the industries. He requested the managements to nvolve workers in safety committees and conduct induction and periodical raining programmes.

Around 1,200 participants including factory managements, employees from cross state attended the celebrations.