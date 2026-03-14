Complete Pending Welfare Hostels for 2026-27 Academic Year: Deputy CM Bhatti Tells Officials

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed officials of the welfare departments to complete the work on hostel buildings that are 80 per cent complete so that they can be used from the new academic year 2026-27. He was reviewing Budget proposals of the SC and ST welfare departments along with welfare minister Adluri Laxman.

Later, reviewing proposals from the medical and health department and the endowments department, Bhatti directed the appointment of a senior officer who would be responsible for ensuring that hostel repair bills are submitted to the finance department every 15 days so that they can be cleared without delay. He said that repair works of welfare hostels must be completed during the summer and warned that negligence by officials in this regard will not be tolerated under any circumstances.



Bhatti directed that officials of the welfare departments must send bills to the finance department on time for hostel rents, electricity bills, cosmetic charges, and salaries of outsourcing staff, as the government was committed to paying these expenses every month. Bhatti recalled that during the previous BRS regime, such bills were cleared only once in seven months.

On medical and health department, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that the entire world was increasingly turning toward Ayurveda. He instructed the AYUSH department to prepare proposals to promote medicinal plant cultivation under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, and to take steps to grow medicinal plants in large numbers in villages as part of the programme.

He also advised forest department officials that developing the tourism sector would encourage local communities to protect forests. Expansion of tourism would provide employment and income opportunities for local people, he said. The meeting also discussed the risks posed by pollutants and the measures that need to be undertaken by the Forest Department to control them.

On endowments department, the Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to focus on the development of temples that have been inherited and preserved across generations.