Complete Pending Irrigation Projects In Dharmapuri: Minister Laxman

KARIMNAGAR: Minister for SC, ST and Minorities Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar has directed officials to clear all pending works, with special emphasis on completing irrigation projects in the Dharmapuri constituency. Chairing a review meeting at the Jagtial Collectorate conference hall on Saturday, he was joined by district collector B. Satya Prasad and representatives from the relevant departments.

The minister noted that 95 per cent of Dharmapuri’s population depends on agriculture and instructed officials to prevent any shortages of irrigation or drinking water. He urged them to secure forest-department clearances for the Rolla Vagu project without delay, adding that he would travel to Delhi himself, if necessary, to pursue approvals.

Education officials were told to ensure that all government, residential, and gurukul schools, as well as welfare hostels, have adequate facilities, including functional toilets. Students must be served quality rice, and regular health check-ups should be conducted.

With the monsoon season approaching, agriculture officers were asked to maintain sufficient stocks of seeds, fertilisers, and urea, and to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply in villages. The roads department was instructed to lay temporary roads in rural areas to prevent disruptions during heavy rains.

The minister urged officials to report any obstacles directly to him, the district collector, or higher authorities so issues can be resolved promptly. He stressed that resolving public grievances must remain the top priority.

Caption for Photo-4 of Puli file-4: Minister for SC, ST and minorities welfare Adluri Laxman and district collector B. Satya Prasad chair a review meeting on development of Dharmapuri constituency at the Collectorate conference hall in Jagtial district on Saturday.