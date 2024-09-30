Complete Law Graduates Enrolment Within Two Weeks: HC To Bar Council

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday fixed a schedule for law graduates for immediate enrolment as advocates. A panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, was dealing with a writ appeal filed by law graduate G. Sai Teja, who challenged the delay in the enrolment process despite earlier court orders. Earlier, a single judge directed the Bar Council to verify applications and swiftly proceed with the enrolment. No specific date was set by the Bar Council, leading to continued delays. It is the case of the appellant that the council was unjustifiably delaying the process, which, he contended, violated his fundamental rights. Counsel for the council contended that in accordance with a letter issued on August 6, the process has been resumed by issuing applications to all eligible candidates and these applications have been forwarded to the relevant universities for verification. Once the verified applications were received, the Bar Council would fix a date for enrolment, prioritising applicants based on seniority, he said. The panel on Monday directed the Bar Council of Telangana to enrol the eligible law graduates within two weeks, putting to rest hopefully the delayed aspirations of the budding lawyers.

Student denies possessing ganja

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the decision of Malla Reddy University in barring a student from attending classes. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Sutari Gunasekhar, a BTech final year student at the respondent university. He was accused of possessing eight kg ganja. The petitioner denied the allegations and argued that the university refused to consider his repeated email representations to allow him back into the classroom despite the ongoing investigation. According to counsel for the petitioner, his client was in the class when the police reportedly found the contraband in a bag on the roadside and contended that he was unfairly implicated. The respondent university, based on its policy on students involved in criminal cases, particularly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, refused to reinstate the petitioner. According to the university's policy, any student booked under the NDPS Act is barred from attending classes until cleared. The judge, after hearing the petitioner, ordered notice to the respondents, including the university and scheduled the matter for next hearing after two weeks.

Plea against TGPSC for cancelling notification

The Telangana High Court will hear a writ plea challenging the actions of Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) in unilaterally cancelling a notification issued in April 2022, pertaining to recruitment to the posts of Group-I service officers in the state. Justice Pulla Karthik took on file a writ plea filed by Nikadi Praveen Kumar and four others, who contended that the commission had issued a second notification on February 19 by clubbing 60 new vacancies and new rules of reservation along with the old notification. The petitioners alleged that the fresh notification issued by the respondent is without following any rule and results in increasing competition. The petitioners also pointed out to the order passed by the single judge earlier, which was also upheld by a division bench, cancelling the Group-I preliminary examination conducted on June 11, 2023, and directing the respondent to re-conduct the same by implementing all the general instructions issued in the notification, including biometric, without any exception. The petitioners sought for a direction to the commission for conducting a fresh preliminary examination in continuation or pursuance of notification issued in April 2022 and earlier directions upheld by the division bench. The judge directed the government pleader to get instructions and posted the matter for further hearing.