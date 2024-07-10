Complete Gachibowli flyover soon, officials told

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the construction of Gachibowli flyover swiftly. During the visit, she suggested speeding up the land acquisition process related to the construction works and intensifying the process of issuing TDR (Transfer of Development Rights) to the property owners.

She also instructed officials to focus on any pending court cases related to this matter. Subsequently, she inspected the IIT Junction, Lingampally RUB, and the surrounding areas of Masjid Banda.

She recommended accelerating the development of junctions and the installation of free left turns. She emphasised that officials should coordinate with various departments to beautify intersections to avoid traffic problems. The commissioner suggested drafting proposals required for new projects.

In a separate review meeting, at Buddha Bhavan, she suggested officials to focus on sanitation in the city. Reviewing various issues with officials from the revenue, sanitation, town planning, and finance departments, she emphasized the need to complete the GIS survey within the stipulated period to boost revenue. She also directed that town planning special task force teams take effective measures to work efficiently in the field.

Discussions included the methods for eliminating GVPTs (Garbage Vulnerable Points) and the immediate removal of floating material to prevent water stagnation in the drains. She suggested that public toilets should be maintained properly and that all public toilets in GHMC should be brought into use. Swachh autos should collect garbage from every household as per the designated plan.