Revanth Directs Officials to Complete New Osmania Hospital in 2 Years

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to complete the construction of the prestigious new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in two years.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on the construction of the new hospital at his residence on Wednesday and instructed the officials to procure modern medical equipment as per the needs of the new hospital and prepare appropriate plans in this regard.

He instructed the engineering officials to have adequate rooms, labs and other structures for the installation of modern equipment. Along with the construction work of the hospital, the construction of roads around it should be undertaken without causing any inconvenience to locals.

Revanth Reddy said that a coordination committee be immediately formed with officials of the Medical and Health department, Police, GHMC, R&B and Electricity departments to expedite the construction work of the hospital.

He said that this committee should travel to the field level and meet every ten days to resolve any problems and ensure that the work is done quickly.

After completion of the construction of the new hospital, Revanth Reddy instructed the senior police officers to prepare appropriate plans in advance regarding the management of traffic duties. He instructed the R&B officials to immediately prepare plans to connect various roads to the hospital.

The Chief Minister has ordered the appointment of an officer for each construction site for the construction of hospitals and medical colleges under construction in various districts including Hyderabad. He has instructed the officials to complete the construction by next June.