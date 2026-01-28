Complaint Over Shifting Of 50 Stray Dogs

SIDDIPET: Around 50 stray dogs were allegedly captured and shifted to an unidentified forest area from Boppapur village under Bhoompally police station limits. According to a complaint, the gram sarpanch and the village secretary were involved in shifting the animals.

A. Goutham, cruelty prevention manager of the Stray Animals Foundation, lodged a complaint at Bhoompally police station seeking action in the matter. The dogs were reportedly caught on January 26 and relocated to an unknown location. After a few villagers alerted animal welfare volunteers on Tuesday, a formal complaint was filed with the police.

Preethi, a cruelty prevention activist, visited Bhoompally mandal to enquire about the incident and urged officials to initiate action against those responsible for shifting the stray dogs. She alleged that some officials failed to respond to queries regarding the relocation.

Stating that volunteers are working to ensure the safety of animals across the undivided Medak, Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar districts, Preethi said action would be initiated against those involved following the police complaint.