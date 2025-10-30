Complaint on Jagan for Not Giving Mobile Number to CBI Dismissed

Hyderabad:The CBI Court in Hyderabad dismissed a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against former AP chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not revealing to them the mobile phone numbers carried by him during his recent London visit.

Due to the pending CBI cases against him, Jagan Mohan Reddy, in September 2025, approached the CBI Court to allow him to travel to London for 15 days in October 2025. The court allowed his petition on the ground that he shall furnish his tour itinerary, besides furnishing his contact landline numbers, mobile phone numbers, email ID and fax number to the court as well as to the CBI before his departure.

Based on the permission, Jagan completed his trip and returned on October 20. However, the Central investigating agency filed a petition before the CBI Court that the former AP chief minister had violated the court orders regarding submission of his mobile number. According to the CBI, the mobile number furnished by Jagan Mohan Reddy had actually been registered in the name of one Samuluru Babu of Pulivendula, who is an assistant of the ex-CM. The CBI contended that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not submit his personal number.

During the hearing, the former chief minister’s counsel underlined that Jagan Mohan Reddy does not own or operate any mobile phone, nor does he have any mobile number registered in his name. For the exclusive and limited purpose of faithfully complying with the directions of the court, he carried a mobile handset belonging to his assistant Samuluru Babu, which remained active and reachable at all times.

Hearing both the sides, CBI Court Judge Dr. T. Raghu Ram dismissed the CBI petition ruling that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s phone number need not necessarily be his own. It can be of any person through whom he can be reached.

“The very object of imposing the relevant condition on the petitioner (former AP chief minister) while travelling abroad had been to ensure his continuous availability during the proceedings of the CBI Court in cases filed against him and not for any other purpose. As such a mobile number and email ID through which the petitioner can be reached when he is abroad need not necessarily be his personal number or email ID. It is suffice if he can be reached and communicated or contacted through the mobile of given number,” the court underlined while dismissing the CBI’s petition.