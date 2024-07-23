Complaint lodged against IAS Smita Sabharwal over disability quota remarks

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed against IAS officer Smita Sabharwal at the Ibrahimpatnam Police Station here on Tuesday over her comments on disability quota in All India Services (AIS).

A disability rights group, Vikalangula Hakkula Raksha Porata Samiti filed the police complaint and said her comments were disrespectful towards the community. Terming the IAS officers' comments as distasteful and painful, the rights group president Jangaiah said, they will file police complaints in all districts in the State.

Smita Sabharwal reacting to the recent controversy of probationary IAS Puja Khedkar, took to microblogging site 'X' (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "As this debate is blowing up- With all due respect to the Differently Abled. Does an Airline hire a pilot with disability? Or would you trust a surgeon with a disability. The nature of the #AIS ( IAS/IPS/IFoS) is field-work, long taxing hours, listening first hand to people’s grievances-which requires physical fitness. Why does this premier service need this Quota in the first place! #justasking"