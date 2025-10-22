Complaint Filed Over Morphed, Obscene Photos of Jr NTR Circulated Online

Hyderabad: A complaint has been filed with the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, urging strict action against unidentified individuals who allegedly morphed and circulated obscene and defamatory photos of popular actor Jr NTR (@tarak9999) on social media platforms.

The complainant has requested the police to initiate a detailed investigation into the origin and circulation of the morphed images and take appropriate legal action against those involved.

The incident has sparked outrage among fans, who have condemned the misuse of digital platforms to malign public figures and demanded swift action against the offenders.