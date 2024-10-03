Complaint Filed Against KTR for Allegations on Musi River Cleaning Project

Hyderabad: TPCC media convener filed a petition against BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in Vanasthalipuram Police Station over “false accusations” against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Congress leadership.

Sama Rammohan Reddy petitioned that Rama Rao is spreading misinformation regarding allocating Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the Musi river cleaning project. He said Rama Rao claimed out of the total allocation, Rs 25,000 crore was purportedly planned to be siphoned off to bigwigs in Delhi.

Vanasthalipuram inspector Y. Ashok Reddy said that the complaint was received on Wednesday from the TPCC media convener, but no case has been registered so far.