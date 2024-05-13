Complaint filed against Kishan Reddy for violating MCC

Hyderabad: Congress Leader G Niranjan has lodged a complaint against BJP State president and Secunderabad MP candidate G Kishan Reddy for violating the Model Code of Conduct.



The Congress leader in his complaint said that Kishan Reddy has violated MCC after he took the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing to mediapersons after casting his vote,



"Sri G.Kishan Reddy, State BJP President and Union Minister today after casting his vote at Barkatpura addressed the media and taken the name of Sri Narendra Modi which is a violation. Please instruct the concerned to register a case against him." read the complaint.

Kishan Reddy addressing media persons appealed to voters to vote. " I have come with family and friends who have cast their vote with me. Polling day is declared a holiday so that you all can cast your vote. Do not consider it a regular holiday. Please go out and vote and then enjoy your day. PM Narendra Modi reiterates that this is a festival of democracy."

"I urge everyone, whenever your state or region goes to polls, please go out and vote for the country's development, security, and welfare..." he appealed.



Lok Sabha Polls are underway in Telangana for 17 constituencies.





