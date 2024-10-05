Complaint Filed Against Akkineni Nagarjuna for Land Encroachment

Hyderabad: A complaint was filed against actor Akkineni Nagarjuna at Madhapur police station by Kasireddy Bhaskara Reddy, president of NGO Janam Kosam Manasakshi foundation accusing him of land encroachment.



The complainant alleged that Nagarjuna constructed the N-Convention, which was demolished in August, on 3.30 acres of land which is valued at hundreds of crores, floating the rules.

Kasireddy in his complaint asked the police to take action against the actor as per the law for allegedly earning crores through the encroached land from several years.







