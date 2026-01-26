Complaint Against BRS MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy for Unfurling Flag Upside Down

Hyderabad:A complaint was lodged with Dubbaka police against BRS MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy for unfurling the National Flag upside down during Republic Day celebrations at Gandhi Chowk in Siddipet district.

Dubbaka sub-inspector V. Raju said the complaint was filed by locals after video footage of the incident went viral on social media. “We will take legal advice for further course of action in the complaint,” he said.



According to police, the flag had been tied incorrectly to the pole, resulting in the MLA hoisting it upside down. Locals alleged that the act amounted to disrespecting the national flag and demanded police action.

