Commuters Seek Rescheduling of Kazipet–Balharshah Express

Warangal: Passengers demand that authorities change the timetable of the Kazipet-Balharshah express train (also known as the Balharshah express), which runs almost empty due to its inconvenient night schedule.

The train leaves Kazipet railway station at 10:50 pm and reaches its final destination, Balharshah railway station, in the early hours of 3:10 am. On its return journey, it departs from Balharshah at 3:50 am, arriving back in Kazipet at 8:50 am. The midnight timing has resulted in very low passenger turnout.

Many travellers heading towards Hyderabad prefer to take the Bhagyanagar express train, which departs just half an hour earlier than the Balharshah express train. As a result, the Balharshah express train operates with a low passenger count, with many of its coaches remaining almost empty daily.