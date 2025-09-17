Commuters Seek Rescheduling of Kazipet–Balharshah Express
Warangal: Passengers demand that authorities change the timetable of the Kazipet-Balharshah express train (also known as the Balharshah express), which runs almost empty due to its inconvenient night schedule.
The train leaves Kazipet railway station at 10:50 pm and reaches its final destination, Balharshah railway station, in the early hours of 3:10 am. On its return journey, it departs from Balharshah at 3:50 am, arriving back in Kazipet at 8:50 am. The midnight timing has resulted in very low passenger turnout.
Many travellers heading towards Hyderabad prefer to take the Bhagyanagar express train, which departs just half an hour earlier than the Balharshah express train. As a result, the Balharshah express train operates with a low passenger count, with many of its coaches remaining almost empty daily.
In addition to the request for a change in timing, there is also a demand for increased safety on the train during nighttime hours. The women passengers who use the train at night have raised concerns about their security. There is a growing call for the installation of CCTV cameras to ensure their safety. Passengers are urging the railway authorities to change the train’s schedule and extend its route to Secunderabad railway station to make it more useful for commuters.