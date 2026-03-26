Commuters Fill Up Tanks Out of Fear

Hyderabad: Panic buying triggered long queues at petrol pumps across the city on Thursday morning, with motorists stocking fuel beyond their requirement following viral social media videos.

Visuals of crowded outlets circulated widely, prompting more vehicle owners to rush to pumps despite having sufficient fuel. By noon, however, the rush subsided, and queues thinned.

An attendant at a Bharat Petroleum outlet said, “From Tuesday to Thursday afternoon, the vehicles formed long queues, which spilled over to the road. On Thursday morning, the queue was unusual; by noon, everyone had left. We had a tough time managing them; Though our staff told them that there is ample petrol and diesel, people were in a panic state.”

Social media platforms were flooded with videos and reels of the rush, even as some users attempted to clarify that there was no fuel shortage. Several clips also showed people storing petrol and diesel in containers.

The situation disrupted travel plans for some residents. Anita Rego, a psychiatric social worker shifting from Hyderabad to Mangaluru, said her relocation was affected after transport services cited fuel issues. “The transport agencies said that they have not started because there is a shortage of diesel in the city,” she said.

Describing her journey, she added, “As I was bringing my car along, I had to fill petrol wherever it was available along the highway to avoid any risk. We also know that it is an artificial shortage of fuel, but what to do when there is no availability? This is making me wait in Bengaluru till the luggage arrives; from here, I need to head to my hometown Mangaluru.”