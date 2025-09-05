Commuters Decry Filth At Bolaram Bazaar Station

Hyderabad: Bolaram Bazaar railway station, a small but crucial suburban stop in Medchal–Malkajgiri district, has become a cause of distress for daily commuters. Far from offering convenience, residents say the station and its surroundings resemble a dumping yard, forcing passengers to wade through filth and congestion.

Every day, hundreds of labourers gather near the station, choking the narrow approach road. The crowding disrupts traffic and causes difficulties for market-goers and vehicle users. Locals have urged authorities to build a separate facility for workers to ease congestion.

Adding to the mess, heaps of garbage lie scattered around the premises, spreading foul odour. Discarded materials and scrap piles block pedestrian pathways, making movement difficult. “Families, children and elderly passengers feel unsafe. The environment is unfit for travel,” said a commuter S. Raghav.

The approach roads have also deteriorated. Narrow lanes leading to the station are further squeezed by scrap shop owners occupying portions of the road with their goods, leaving little space for vehicles. Passengers said repeated complaints to authorities have yielded no action.

Residents demand that permanent sanitation measures be jointly taken up by railways and municipal officials, immediate garbage clearance, repair of approach roads, the installation of dustbins, and the deployment of sanitation staff. “If this continues, the railway’s reputation will suffer and commuters will turn away,” warned local resident Manikanta Rao.

Serving hundreds of passengers daily, residents said Bolaram Bazaar station is an important point for the surrounding colonies. Its decline into unsanitary and congested conditions, they said, is unacceptable. “Only swift intervention can restore it as a safe and reliable travel hub.”