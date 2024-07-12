Community heads seek cleaner Ashoorkhana surroundings and good roads for Ashura

Hyderabad: Leaders from the Shia community have expressed their angst because of the delay in cleaning the surroundings of Ashoorkhanas and repairs of roads where the main Muharram procession is taken out.

The grand procession on the tenth of Muharram (Ashura), with the ‘Alam mounted on an elephant, starts from Biwi ka Alawa in Dabeerpura and passes through Yakutpura, Alijah Kotla, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Mir Chowk, Miralam Mandi, Zehranagar, Darul Shifa and Imliban and concludes at Chaderghat.

Heads of the community have urged the civic authorities to repair the roads, which are in a bad state and cleaning areas around ashoorkhanas.

Meanwhile, many expressed their gratitude to the state government for releasing the Nazrana grant, before the commencement of the Muharram month. They said that this was first time it was happening since the formation of Telangana State.

Mir Murtuza Ali Moosvi, custodian of Badshahi Ashoorkhana, near Telangana High Court, said “GHMC authorities should expedite the cleaning works.”

Telangana Shia Youth Welfare association president Azmath Jaffery said, “There are around 11,000 ashoorkhanas in Telangana. About 500 of them have been paid from the nazarana grant and the others do not get anything. The Rs 38 lakh sanctioned by Waqf for 506 ashorkhanas, includes payments to 131 sabeel and 49 anjuman’s (priests) and `4,23,000 on the elephant used for the procession.”