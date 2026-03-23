Community Donations Sustains Sattiadi Jatara

WARANGAL: The ongoing Sri Sattiadi (Goddess Lakshmi Devi) Jatara at Medapalli-Rampur twin villages in Nallabelly mandal of Warangal district has seen contributions towards festival arrangements alongside efforts to secure legal protection for the temple land.

The week-long jatara, which began on Monday, has drawn community participation centred on religious observances and local initiatives.

BJP ST Morcha leader Banothu Ramesh Naik contributed Rs 10,016 for the event, which was used to distribute 150 traditional pagdis to members of the Banjara community. Village elders said the initiative supported continuation of customary practices among younger generations.

Ramesh Naik has also taken up issues related to the temple land. He submitted a petition to Jatothu Hussain Naik, member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, seeking intervention in the matter. Devotees said the move is expected to support formal recognition and development of the shrine.

During his visit, he held discussions with thanda leaders on safeguarding temple lands and continuing traditional practices.

The organising committee acknowledged contributions from donors and community representatives. It also renewed its appeal for improved infrastructure support, including basic facilities, in view of the increasing number of devotees attending the jatara.