Committed To Strengthening Healthcare System In Telangana: Minister

Warangal: Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said the state government was focused on strengthening healthcare in remote and tribal areas by building new medical and nursing colleges.

Along with revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, endowments minister Konda Surekha, chief minister’s adviser Vem Narendar Reddy, MP Porika Balram Naik, government whip and Dornakal MLA Jatoth Ramchandra Naik and Mahabubabad MLA Murali Naik, Rajanarasimha inaugurated the government medical and nursing college buildings and a 50-bed critical care block constructed at a cost of ₹180 crore in Mahabubabad district on Tuesday.

Later, the health minister inspected the facilities and spoke with third-year medical students.

He said the government was committed to setting up 16 new medical and nursing colleges across the state, ensuring wider access to healthcare. He also announced a cancer care centre for Mahabubabad soon.

“The government will also introduce new programmes to train nursing students in foreign languages, improving their overseas job prospects,” Rajanarasimha said.

Srinivas Reddy said the government was equally committed to education and healthcare, while also addressing farmers’ concerns over urea shortage. He said the state government was in talks with the Centre and a ministerial delegation would visit Delhi to secure more fertiliser supplies.

Konda Surekha urged the health minister to fill doctor vacancies at MGM Hospital in Warangal while Vem Narendar Reddy assured more funds for Mahabubabad’s development.