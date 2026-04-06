Commissioners Review Floodwater Channel Plans

Hyderabad:HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation commissioner G. Srijana inspected the stormwater drains of Madhapur’s Sunnam Cheruvu and Thammidikunta on Monday. They reviewed measures to channel floodwater from Borabanda Basti and NRR Puram into Sunnam Cheruvu through proper inlet connections.

Officials discussed linking flood channels with these inlets so that rainwater can flow smoothly into the lake. They said they would ensure floodwater flows directly into lakes, reducing waterlogging in surrounding areas. Feeder channels are being developed to guide rainwater into lake inlets in an organised way.



The commissioners also examined arrangements to divert sewage through underground pipelines, ensuring that only rainwater enters the lakes during heavy showers. Road-widening works under high-tension power lines between Madhapur and Borabanda were also reviewed during the visit.



At Thammidikunta, authorities said their focus is on connecting inlets to prevent flooding in nearby areas such as Kondapur, Shilparamam, and the IT hub. They informed the commissioners that during heavy rains these areas often face severe waterlogging. Officials said inlets have already been set up to direct floodwater into Thammidikunta, and further channel linkages will be developed.



They also suggested improving flood canals under the SNDP project if required. With recent lake restoration works, floodwater had reached Thammidikunta more effectively last monsoon. Officials believe that better channel connections will provide a long-term solution.

