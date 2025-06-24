Commissioner Reviews Muharram Preparations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand chaired a coordination meeting on Tuesday to finalise preparations for the upcoming Muharram processions, especially the Bibi-ka-Alam procession, scheduled for July 6 or 7. The meeting was attended by Shia religious leaders, community representatives and senior officials from GHMC, R&B, electricity, waterworks, medical and health, fire services, Telangana Waqf Board and Nehru Zoological Park.

The commissioner assured that the police, in coordination with all departments, was committed to ensuring the peaceful and smooth conduct of Ashura, observed on the 10th day of Muharram. Thousands of mourners are expected to participate in the Bibi-ka-Alam procession, which will commence at Bibi-ka-Alam in Dabeerpura and pass through key city areas before concluding at Masjid-e-Ilahi and Chaderghat.

He said traffic diversion would be in place, parking facilities, CCTV surveillance were in place and crime teams and SHE Teams would be deployed. All police stations on the route will be on high alert, with tight monitoring.

He also stressed that the elephant, an essential part of the procession, should be brought to the city in advance to allow for rest. Organisers were instructed to maintain a safety perimeter and ensure a veterinarian and tranquiliser team is on standby to respond immediately if needed.

The main stakeholders of Muharram Ashoorkhanas caretakers were invited to the meeting just an hour before the meeting. Seeking intervention of the Chief Minister of A. Revanth Reddy, they said, “Unfortunately the Mirchowk division of south zone police are not inviting us properly. The police are not allowing us to share the stage and raise concerns. So, we are not buying their last-minute, half-hearted efforts to appease the community. Our decision to boycott their meetings is a testament to our unity and resolve.” They further requested the commissioner to conduct a separate coordination meeting to coordinate with the police department.