Commissioner Honours Youth Who Rescued Child

HYDERABAD: City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar felicitated Mohammed Feroz, who rescued an eight‑year‑old girl in distress through his timely intervention and presence of mind, at the old commissioner’s office in Basheerbagh on Monday. Sajjanar, along with senior officials, honoured Feroz with a shawl and presented him with a certificate of appreciation and a cash reward.

The incident was reported on April 1 in the Abids area. An autorickshaw driver, Saleem of Hills Colony, Mehdipatnam, had allegedly lured the girl into his vehicle while she was heading home. He took her to a deserted location in Golconda and behaved inappropriately, Sajjanar said.

Feroz, who was coming out of a mosque, noticed the child crying inside the autorickshaw that was in motion. Suspecting foul play, he intercepted the vehicle and spoke to the girl. She revealed that the driver was misbehaving with her. Confronted, the accused abandoned the girl and fled, Sajjanar added.

Feroz then alerted the victim’s father using the phone number found on her school ID card. Her parents, already in distress near the school, were contacted immediately, the commissioner said.

Abids police Blue Colts constables Sai Krishna and Kedar Singh, who were passing by after duty, responded to Feroz’s call. They rushed to Golconda, secured the girl, and safely handed her over to her parents. The accused Saleem was arrested on April 2, his auto seized, and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Sajjanar remarked that responding when a fellow human being is in trouble serves as an inspiration to society. He praised Feroz for acting as a responsible citizen instead of remaining silent while a crime was being committed, stressing that such presence of mind and courage are invaluable in building a crime‑free society.

The commissioner also specially complimented Blue Colts constables Sai Krishna and Kedar Singh for their efficient work in safely restoring the girl to her parents.