Commission Urges State Govt to Hold Census Till All Are Included

Hyderabad:Drawing the attention of the state government to the Census listing only 90 out of 130 castes recognised as Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Telangana, the Telangana State BC Commission on Wednesday urged it to initiate the Census process only after all OBC castes are included.

As part of the Central Census programme in Telangana, House Listing will be conducted from May 11 to June 9, 2026, followed by Population Enumeration from February 9 to February 28, 2027.



“In this Census, only the 90 castes of Telangana will be included in the Central government’s OBC list. As a result, there is a danger of underreporting the number of people belonging to BC castes in Telangana,” noted the Commission’s chairman, G. Niranjan, in a letter to Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao.



Earlier, the state government and the BC Commission had requested the Central government to include the remaining 40 castes. However, no decision has been taken on this matter so far. “The Census in Telangana should be initiated only after the Central government includes these 40 castes in the OBC list,” he added.

